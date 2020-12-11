Holtville Middle School Experiences High Volume COVID-19 Absences, Going Virtual Dec. 14-18

by Alabama News Network Staff

Due to the number of employee absences primarily COVID-19 related, Holtville Middle School will shift to a virtual platform starting Monday, December 14 and continue through Friday December 18. Four employees tested positive at Holtville Middle School. Five others are out because they are quarantined.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 for students and personnel has continued at higher rate than normal again this week with forty students and 20 students testing positive for the virus across the school district this week alone.

The CDC has made changes to the recommended quarantine times. The ADPH and ALSDE have approved schools to allow students to reduce self-isolation from 14 days to 10 days. They will monitor the COVID-19 situation on a case-by-case basis and react accordingly.

The school board ask that you contact your student’s administrator if you have any questions.