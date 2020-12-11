Medical Officials Urging People to Not Participate in Christmas Parties and Other Large Gatherings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Medical officials are pleading with people to forgo Christmas parties and large gatherings as the state faces a surge in COVID-19 cases that looks to only get worse.

Dr. Mark Wilson delivered the plea in a Friday press conference with doctors from UAB Hospital. Wilson is the health officer for Jefferson County. He said holiday parties are not a good idea right now.

The doctors said the bright spot on the horizon is the coming vaccine, although it is expected to be some months before it is available to the average Alabamian.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)