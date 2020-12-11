Montgomery Hospitals Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine in Coming Weeks

by Alabama News Network Staff

Baptist Health has announced it is expected to the receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine soon. The hospital says it will receive 3,900 doses of the vaccine in the its initial shipment.

To clarify, the initial shipment is intended for only 3,900 unique individuals. A second shipment of 3,900 additional doses is expected to follow in the coming weeks. This will be used to give the second dose to those original 3,900 people.

Baptist Health workers will be administered the test first as they are at the highest risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Jackson Hospital expects the vaccine to be in by the end of December. An exact doses amount isn’t known at this time.

Front line hospital personnel will be be offered the vaccine first due to the high risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

As the vaccine supply increases, additional staff will be offered the vaccine.