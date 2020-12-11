Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Could be in Alabama By Monday

by Jerome Jones

On Thursday an FDA advisory panel gave the Pfizer vaccine a positive recommendation.

Friday the FDA met and is expected to give the Pfizer vaccine emergency use authorization.

The vaccine may be approved on Saturday, but some officials say it could happen as soon as Friday night.

As soon as authorization is granted, which is expected this weekend, the vaccine will begin shipping and the first doses should arrive in Alabama sometime Monday.

The state will receive just under 41 thousand doses in the first round of shipments.

Frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents will be the first to receive vaccinations.

The Pfizer vaccine is a two shot sequence with the second shot taken 21 to 28 days after the first.

In Montgomery, Baptist hospital will receive just under 4000 doses.

Jackson Hospital will receive the vaccine also, but it is not known how many doses will be received.