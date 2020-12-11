Sen. Doug Jones Calls for Bipartisanship in Farewell Speech

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones has called for bipartisanship in his final speech in U.S. Senate. Jones gave his farewell speech Wednesday. Jones in 2017 became the first Alabama Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in a quarter-century. He is leaving the Senate after being defeated by Republican Tommy Tuberville. Jones highlighted some of his favorite moments from the past three years, including co-sponsoring the bill to eliminate military widows’ tax. Jones drew praise from both Minority Leader Charles Schumer and Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, a Republican.

