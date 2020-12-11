State Virus Deaths Top 4,000 as State Sets Virus Records

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama hit new records Thursday for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and a new low for the percentage of available intensive care beds in the states.

Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, said the state is seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings. The wave of cases comes in the wake of holiday gatherings, a situation health officials fear could deteriorate headed into Christmas. The percentage of intensive care beds that are empty in the state hit a new low of 7%. The number of confirmed and probable virus deaths in Alabama topped 4,000 on Thursday.

