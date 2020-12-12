7th Annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive Another Huge Success

by Alabama News Network Staff

All of us at Alabama News Network want to say thanks to all of you who made this year’s 7th annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive such a success. It will be next week before we know how many toys were collected, but the toy vault at Eastdale Mall was packed with donations.

The toys will be given to the Salvation Army in Montgomery to hand out to families in need.

Alabama News Network couldn’t have done it without the help of our sponsors: Jackson Hospital, The Vance Law Firm, Guardian Credit Union, Eastdale Mall and Brewbaker Motors. They each donated toys and put collection bins in their businesses.

Thanks also to InTown Movers, which moved the toys from Eastdale Mall to the Salvation Army warehouse. Over the next several days, the toys will be organized. Then on December 16, registered families will come to pick up the toys to give to their children for Christmas.

Even as we were packing up, a final donation from Sgt. Brian Moye and members of the National Guard’s 781st Transportation Company arrived.

“It’s better to give than receive, and we stress giving all of the time. My family and I follow this toy drive every year, and we just feel compelled to give,” Sgt. Moye told us.

“Just look. Look how many people we’re going to be able to bless, and it’s all because of what the community rallied around us to do,” Lt. Tonya Farrington of the Salvation Army in Montgomery said.

Thank you again to all of you who helped, from all of us at Alabama News Network.