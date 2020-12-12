Alabama’s Unemployment Continues on Downward Trend

The Alabama Department of Labor has released the official count for initial unemployment claims filed during the week of November 29 – December 5, 2020.

7,059 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this period. 3,317 of those claims are COVID-19 related. That is slightly lower than the prior week and is the lowest since the pandemic started.

County Breakdown

Industry Breakdown

Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims are: Industry Not Available (2,923), Manufacturing (803), Administrative and Support and Waste (624), Accommodation and Food Services (570), Retail Trade (479), and Health Care and Social Assistance (474).

Jefferson County had the largest number of claims with 1,031.

Initial Claims Historic Data

3/14/2020 1,824