Alabama’s Unemployment Continues on Downward Trend
The Alabama Department of Labor has released the official count for initial unemployment claims filed during the week of November 29 – December 5, 2020.
7,059 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this period. 3,317 of those claims are COVID-19 related. That is slightly lower than the prior week and is the lowest since the pandemic started.
*Be sure to click week ending day 2020-12-5.
Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims are: Industry Not Available (2,923), Manufacturing (803), Administrative and Support and Waste (624), Accommodation and Food Services (570), Retail Trade (479), and Health Care and Social Assistance (474).
Jefferson County had the largest number of claims with 1,031.
Initial Claims Historic Data
3/14/2020 1,824
3/21/2020 10,982
3/28/2020 80,984
4/4/2020 106,739
4/11/2020 77,515
4/18/2020 66,432
4/25/2020 74,966
5/2/2020 28,985
5/9/2020 26,666
5/16/2020 25,150
5/23/2020 27,920
5/30/2020 21,335
6/6/2020 19,950
6/13/2020 18,367
6/20/2020 18,671
6/27/2020 18,340
7/4/2020 19,058
7/11/2020 20,505
7/18/2020 23,678
7/25/2020 17,439
8/1/2020 11,692
8/8/2020 9,468
8/15/2020 11,048
8/22/2020 8,676
8/29/2020 7,823
9/5/2020 8,902
9/12/2020 8,848
9/19/2020 8,679
9/26/2020 8,805
10/3/2020 7,732
10/10/2020 8,581
10/17/2020 7,964
10/24/2020 7,126
10/31/2020 7,060
11/7/2020 8,764
11/14/2020 9,262
11/21/2020 11,813
11/28/2020 7,061
12/5/2020 7,059
— Information from the Alabama Department of Labor