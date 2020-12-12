Alabama’s Unemployment Continues on Downward Trend

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Labor has released the official count for initial unemployment claims filed during the week of November 29 – December 5, 2020.

7,059 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this period. 3,317 of those claims are COVID-19 related. That is slightly lower than the prior week and is the lowest since the pandemic started.

Unnamed (2)

County Breakdown

Industry Breakdown

*Be sure to click week ending day 2020-12-5.

Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims are: Industry Not Available (2,923), Manufacturing (803), Administrative and Support and Waste (624), Accommodation and Food Services (570), Retail Trade (479), and Health Care and Social Assistance (474).

Jefferson County had the largest number of claims with 1,031.

Initial Claims Historic Data

3/14/2020      1,824

3/21/2020      10,982

3/28/2020      80,984

4/4/2020        106,739

4/11/2020      77,515

4/18/2020      66,432

4/25/2020      74,966

5/2/2020        28,985

5/9/2020        26,666

5/16/2020      25,150

5/23/2020      27,920

5/30/2020      21,335

6/6/2020        19,950

6/13/2020      18,367

6/20/2020      18,671

6/27/2020      18,340

7/4/2020        19,058

7/11/2020      20,505

7/18/2020      23,678

7/25/2020      17,439

8/1/2020        11,692

8/8/2020        9,468

8/15/2020      11,048

8/22/2020      8,676

8/29/2020      7,823

9/5/2020        8,902

9/12/2020      8,848

9/19/2020      8,679

9/26/2020      8,805

10/3/2020      7,732

10/10/2020    8,581

10/17/2020    7,964

10/24/2020    7,126

10/31/2020    7,060

11/7/2020      8,764

11/14/2020    9,262

11/21/2020    11,813

11/28/2020    7,061

12/5/2020      7,059

— Information from the Alabama Department of Labor

 

 

 

 

 

Categories: Montgomery, News, News Video, Statewide
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts