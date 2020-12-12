Locally Dense Fog Overnight; Another Round Of Rain Sunday Night

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and warm day across central and south Alabama, while an area of showers gradually moved west to east across our area. The area of showers was near the leading edge of a cold front. The front loses its momentum this evening, eventually stalling near the gulf coast overnight. For the rest of the evening, expect the line of showers to continue sliding east, with showers confined to southeast Alabama by 11PM. Our area looks mainly rain-free by midnight, but fog likely develops around the same time across much of our area. Temperatures fall to either side of 50° overnight.

Fog could be locally dense through Sunday morning, but clears by midday. Our area looks mainly dry with a sun/cloud mix through the early afternoon from there. Temperatures recover into the 60s, then clouds increase by the late afternoon. Rain arrives in west Alabama during the evening, as another storm system heads our way. Rain continues throughout Sunday night. It appears the heaviest rain stays across the north half of Alabama. However, our northern communities could pick up close to one inch of rain through early Monday morning. Fortunately, no severe weather is expected.

Most of the rain should be east of our area by sunrise Monday. However, clouds linger through the morning. They may gradually break up through the afternoon. However, Monday looks cool and breezy. Expect highs only in the 50s, while winds could gust over 20 mph at times. Monday night turns cold, with lows in the 30s.