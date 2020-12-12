Nix leads Auburn over Mississippi State 24-10

by Madison Jaggars

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Auburn to a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State in its final regular season game of the year. Auburn put only field goals on the board in each of the game’s first three quarters, but Nix connected with Seth Williams early in the fourth to give the Tigers a 16-3 lead, then scrabbled 3 yards to score again on the next possession. Will Rogers was 30 of 51 for 221 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions to lead Mississippi State. Jaden Walley had a game-high 100 yards receiving.