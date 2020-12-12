No. 11 Coastal Carolina survives 42-38 scare against Troy

by Madison Jaggars

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jaivon Heiligh caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Grayson McCall with 45 seconds left and No. 11 Coastal Carolina preserved its first perfect regular season with a 42-38 win over Troy. McCall needed just 45 seconds to move the Chanticleers, who didn’t have any timeouts, 75 yards for the winning score. He completed all four of his passes on the drive, three of them to Heiligh. They survived a sandwich game between an upset of then-No. 8 BYU and the league title game against No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette.