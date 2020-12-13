Gus Malzahn is out as Auburn’s Head Coach

by Adam Solomon

AUBURN, Ala.—Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Sunday a leadership change for Auburn football as Gus Malzahn will no longer direct the program. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach.

In eight years, Malzahn compiled a 68-35 record including a 39-27 mark in Southeastern Conference play. He led the program to an SEC Championship and BCS National Championship appearance in his first season and an SEC West title in 2017. Greene recommended a change in the football team’s leadership to Auburn President Jay Gogue after a “thorough analysis” of the program. Gogue accepted Greene’s recommendation.

Malzahn will be paid the remainder of his contract. A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.