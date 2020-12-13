Historic COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments Begin in the U.S.

by Alabama News Network Staff

The first trucks carrying a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States have pulled out of a manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The shipments this morning set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history.

The shots that are critical to stopping the nation’s coronavirus outbreak are destined to reach states a day later. Initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine will likely be limited to health workers and nursing home residents.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine Friday, saying it is highly protective and presents no major safety issues.

Officials say around 3 million shots will be shipped initially, with allocations based on a state’s population of people 18 and older. The government is holding back enough to ensure people can get a necessary second dose.

For now, only Pfizer’s vaccine is being shipped, but other vaccines are making their way through the review process.

In December, officials expect to be able to give 20 million first shots. Wide availability is expected by the middle of next year.

