Rain Likely Tonight With A Few Storms; Cool And Breezy Monday

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly cloudy and mild December day across our area. Temperatures warmed into the 60s this afternoon, and may warm further this evening. That’s due to a warm front lifting north through our area. The warm front’s trek north is in response to a potent storm system to our west, racing east. Expect the coverage of rain and storms to gradually increase west to east this evening, becoming widespread overnight. Fortunately, severe weather is not expected. Most of the rain should be east of our area by sunrise Monday morning. Temperatures drop quickly behind the departing storm system. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s to low 50s early Monday morning.

Monday remains cool and breezy, with high temperatures only in the 50s. Winds remain sustained at 10 to 15 mph throughout the day, with gusts over 20 mph at times. The morning looks mostly cloudy, but clouds gradually clear during the day. The sky looks clear Monday night, leading to a cold night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday looks cool with a fair amount of sunshine. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds increase late in the day, with showers possible by the evening. This in advance of yet another rain-maker for our area. Rain becomes more widespread Tuesday night through Wednesday. Expect highs only in the 50s Wednesday, with rain departing late.

Wednesday night lows fall back into the 30s as the midweek system departs. Thursday and Friday look dry, mainly sunny, and cool. Expect highs in the 50s each day with lows in the 30s. Another round of rain appears possible next weekend. At this time, it appears the bulk of the rain might be Saturday night. Next Monday could begin the week of Christmas on a mostly sunny and dry note, with highs near 60°.