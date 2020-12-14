Active Manhunt in Autauga County for Prattville Car Thief

by Alabama News Network Staff

An active search is underway in Autauga County.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson says a man stole a vehicle from a McDonalds in Prattville Monday morning. Police responded and started chasing the suspect vehicle. The suspect left vehicle and ran from police in the 2100 block of Autauga County Road 40.

Police say they are looking for a white man with a beard, he may be wearing camo.

If you have any information call the Prattville Police.