by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, December 14, the Alabama ABC Board unanimously voted to adopt an amendment to Emergency Rule 20-X-6-.19ER. This allows businesses and restaurants to sell alcohol “to-go” until January 4.

The amendment was requested by Chambers of Commerce across Alabama, numerous businesses and licensees.

The amount of alcohol sold is restricted to .375 liters of spirits, two bottles of wine or 144 ounces of beer per customer.