Alabama May Resume To-Go Alcohol Sales as Virus Surges

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama officials may go back to allowing bars and restaurants to make curbside alcohol sales amid a surge of coronavirus infections in the state.

The state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has scheduled an emergency virtual meeting on the issue Monday. The board agreed in March to allow businesses with liquor licenses to sell to-go orders of alcohol in unopened containers when bars and restaurant dining rooms were shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19. Officials allowed the emergency provision to expire in September, saying it was no longer necessary because bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen with limited capacity. Alabama in the past week record highs for daily infections and the number of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals.