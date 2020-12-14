Alabama Ranks Fourth for Prison Virus Deaths

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has one of the highest rates of inmate deaths from COVID-19. In Alabama prisons, 43 inmates and two staff members have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. According to figures compiled by The Associated Press and the Marshall Project that means Alabama prisons rank fourth in the U.S. for the number of COVID-19 deaths per 10,000 inmates. The Alabama prions system has said most deaths, like those outside prison walls, have occurred in inmates with preexisting health conditions.

