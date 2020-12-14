Cold Tonight, Milder Tuesday, And Another Round Of Rain Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy Monday after a dynamic storm system swept through our area Sunday night. A pesky stratus cloud deck persisted throughout the day, but early this evening, there are signs it is breaking apart. Expect a partly cloudy sky for much of the evening, but regardless, no rain is in the forecast. Cold temperatures are, however, with most locations in the mid 40s by 7PM, and near 40° by 11PM. Overnight lows cool into the low 30s north to upper 30s south.

Tuesday features a decent amount of sunshine, but clouds increase late in the day. Temperatures look milder, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Another round of rain arrives late Tuesday night, and looks rather widespread by Wednesday morning. The rain gradually spreads east through the day, with most of it exiting east Alabama during the evening. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temperatures only warm into the 50s Wednesday. Wednesday night lows fall back into the 30s as that system departs.

Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday. However, temperatures look cool each day, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Another round of rain arrives this weekend, with timing most likely late Saturday, Saturday night, and early Sunday. Early next week looks drier with near-normal temperatures. Expect highs near 60° with lows in the upper 30s Monday and Tuesday.