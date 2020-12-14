Cooler, Breezy Monday

by Ryan Stinnett

A cold front pushed through Alabama overnight, bringing rain and storms, but the rain is out of here, and our forecast today will feature gradually decreasing clouds and breezy conditions, as northerly winds of 15-25 are expected. After starting the day off in the 70s, temperatures will fall int the 50s.

REST OF WEEK: The pattern remains active so rain is expected every few days. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny during the daylight hours, but clouds will start to move in late and showers will become possible. Showers will move across the rest of Central Alabama during the overnight hours. Highs will be around 60 degrees tomorrow. The rain continues into Wednesday, eventually coming to an end during the afternoon hours from west to east. Highs will be in the upper 50s. For Thursday and Friday, expect a mainly sunny sky with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Clouds will begin to increase during the day Saturday ahead of our next system that will bring rain back to Alabama late Saturday, Saturday night, and into at least the first half of our Sunday. Highs these days will be around the 60 degree mark.

Stay safe,

Ryan