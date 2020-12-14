Eleven Arrested During Drug Sting in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Eleven people are arrested during a drug round up in Wilcox County.

Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson says the drug raids are part of an on-going drug investigation.

Jackson says the round up was an effort to take drug dealers off the street.

The 4th Judicial Drug Task Force, the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office — the Camden Police Department — and the 17th Judicial Drug Task Force all participated in the raid.

Charges include Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Possession of a controlled substance.

“This has been an on-going investigation,” said Jackson.

“What had been going on is that citizens had been complaining because drug dealers in Wilcox set up shop and started selling drugs all over the place. So, they had been contacting my office. I talked to the task force. They talked to the Camden Police and the others — and the Camden Police department took the lead in this. They went around arresting these drug dealers to get them off the street.”

The drug sweep was the result of a year-long undercover operation.

The investigation remains on-going drug — and more arrests are possible.