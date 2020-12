Get Ready to Head to the Polls Again; Senate District 26 Run-off is Tuesday

District 26 covers most of the city of Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

The run-off race for the state Senate District 26 seat is happening tomorrow.

Senate district 26 coverers more than half of the city of Montgomery.

The race is between current Representative Kirk Hatcher and longtime representative John Knight.

Polls open at 7AM.

To find your polling place, and check for your voting district, CLICK HERE.