Louisiana-Monroe Cancels Thursday’s Game at Troy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University’s football season finale scheduled for Thursday against ULM has been canceled by ULM due to the Warhawks not having enough players available to play the game, Troy University said in a statement.

This is the second time the game with ULM has been altered due to issues within the Warhawks’ program. The original game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

“We are extremely disappointed in the news that ULM will not have enough players available to play Thursday’s game,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “I am very appreciative to ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald and Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill for their open lines of communication in this process. My heart hurts for our student-athletes, coaches and staff who have worked tirelessly since they returned to campus in June with the intention of playing a full 12-game schedule. To our fans, thank you for your tremendous support all season long and for once again making The Vet an electric atmosphere each and every week.”

Due to Troy’s Sun Belt Conference record and the new bowl selection process determined by the conference prior to the start of the season, Troy’s season comes to a conclusion with the announcement of the game cancelation.