Montgomery County Mugshots 12/03/20-12/06/20

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/21 Montgomery County Mugshots 12.03-12.10

2/21 BOWE, JOSEPH – Robbery 1st

3/21 BROWN, RAPHOEL – Violation of Community Notification Act

4/21 CRUDUP, DEMARCUS ANTHONY – Robbery 1st

5/21 DEAN, BRANDY – Theft of Lost Property



6/21 JORDAN, JADE – Theft of Property 1st

7/21 KING, MARQUESE – Probation Violation

8/21 MATTHEWS, JERRICKOUS – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle

9/21 NICKERSON, DANIEL – Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance

10/21 NOBLES, KIMBERLY – Auto Burglary



11/21 PEDEN, REX – Theft of Property 3rd

12/21 PERRY, SHYNENIA – Probation Revocation

13/21 PITTMAN, MERISSA – Robbery 1st

14/21 RAYBON, DAVID – Domestic Violence 3rd(Menacing)

15/21 RHODES, JAMES – Theft of Property 1st



16/21 SANKEY, LADERRICK – Burglary III

17/21 STRICKLAND, ROBERT – Contempt of Court

18/21 TORNAMBE, DANA – Unlawful Distrib. Furn Controlled Substance

19/21 WASDEN, TOBI – Domestic Violence 1st Assault 2nd Deadly Weapon

20/21 WILCOXON, CHRISTOPHER – Murder(Intentionally Cause Death)



21/21 WILLIAMS, JARNELL – Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance











































