Pilot Killed After Aircraft Crashes in Alabama Field

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATTALLA, Ala. (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of a small aircraft was killed when his plane crashed into a field in Alabama over the weekend. The pilot hasn’t been identified and no other injuries or deaths have been reported.

Spokesman Peter Knudson said Sunday that the Beech V35A took off from Murray, Kentucky, at around 11:31 a.m. Saturday and was heading for Merritt Island, Florida. He said the plane climbed to 9,000 feet and made contact with air traffic controllers in Birmingham, Alabama, but later lost radar communication. The plane went down in a field in Attalla, Alabama, just before 1 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.

