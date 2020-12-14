Police: Burned Body Found in Birmingham Fire was Decapitated

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Birmingham Police say a decapitated body was found on fire inside a burning building. Birmingham police Sgt. Rod Mauldin said Saturday that a person of interest was in custody but no charges had been announced. The victim’s body was found Thursday after office workers spotted smoke coming from a vacant building across the street. Mauldin said investigators believe there was some kind of argument before the victim was killed, decapitated, and set on fire. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said the victim was a man but has not been identified.

