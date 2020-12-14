Retired Alabama Supreme Court Justice Hugh Maddox dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A longtime member of the Alabama Supreme Court, retired Associate Justice Hugh Maddox, has died.

An obituary published by a funeral home says Maddox died Friday at his home in Montgomery. He was 90. No cause of death was given.

Maddox was first appointed to the court in 1969 and then won five terms before retiring in 2001. He also was a legal advisor to three governors and retired as a colonel from the Air Force Reserve. Maddox is survived by his wife and two children.

A private graveside service is being planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

