MPD Investigates Armed Robbery Turned Shooting Near Atlanta Highway

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are investigating an armed robbery turned shooting near Atlanta Highway.

Police say it happened just before 10:00AM in the 300 block of Eastdale Road Circle.

Once officers arrived, someone on the scene told them that an unknown suspect entered the business, produced a weapon and fired, demanding money then fled on foot.

While in the area, an officer later confronted a suspect, at which time, the suspect fired at the officer, causing the officer to return fire and hit the suspect.

The adult male suspect was treated on the scene by Montgomery Fire/Rescue medics for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The officer was not injured.

Due to it being an officer-involved shooting, the State Bureau of Investigation is leading the case.