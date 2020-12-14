Two Special Nights of the Bachelorette Dec. 14th-15th

Watch a new episode of The Bachelorette TONIGHT at 8/7c on your local ABC32!

by Janae Smith

New Episode TONIGHT at 8/7c

TAYSHIA ADAMS

CHRIS HARRISON, TAYSHIA ADAMS

DEMAR

YOSEF



ED

ED

TAYSHIA ADAMS, BLAKE MOYNES

TAYSHIA ADAMS, BLAKE MOYNES

TAYSHIA ADAMS, BLAKE MOYNES



TAYSHIA ADAMS, BLAKE MOYNES

TAYSHIA ADAMS, BLAKE MOYNES

Tayshia decides on her final four men and fan favorites return for the “Men Tell All” on two special nights of “The Bachelorette”!

Tayshia agonizes over which of the men’s families to meet for hometown dates, and Bennett’s bombshell return adds even more pressure to examine her emotions. Hoping to gain some clarity, Tayshia takes Blake to a crystal guru to have their crystals and chakras read. Overcome with emotion, she makes some gut-wrenching decisions about her remaining men, which reaches a turning point at a high-stakes cocktail party and rose ceremony. Then some of the most unforgettable men in this unprecedented season – including Demar, Ed, Jason, Kenny and Yosef – join Chris Harrison to look back at the romance, drama and heartbreak that had Bachelor Nation talking.

Bitter rivalries take center stage as the men face off against each other one last time during “The Men Tell All.”

Will Yosef apologize for his offensive behavior toward Clare?

Who will get the last word as the bachelors confront one another and Tayshia?

Watch a special The Bachelorette, TONIGHT (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on your local ABC32!