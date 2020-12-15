Auburn Police Charge Mobile Man with Murder in Crash After Police Say He Was Impaired

by Alabama News Network Staff

On December 14, Auburn Police arrested Fabian Aviance Deshawn Smith, 43, of Mobile, on a felony warrant. He was charged with murder.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began on August 20, when Auburn police officers responded to a traffic crash in the 1600 Block of Shug Jordan Parkway. One of the drivers involved in the crash died as a result of injuries sustained.

The investigation that followed determined that Smith, who was the driver of the other vehicle involved, was impaired when the crash occurred, and engaged in reckless conduct that caused the death of the victim.

A warrant for Smith’s arrest for the charge of murder was obtained, and with assistance from the Mobile Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Smith was located in Mobile, and arrested.

Smith was transported to the Lee County jail where he was held on a $150,000 bond. This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.