Auburn Using Search Firm and Advisory Group to Find Next Head Football Coach

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University has announced it will use a search firm and advisory group to help find its next head football coach. Coach Gus Malzahn was dismissed Sunday, following the end of the regular season.

Parker Executive Search Firm of Atlanta will assist an eight-member advisory group.

That group includes Auburn University and athletics administration along with Auburn University alumni and football letter winners.

Members of the advisory group include:

Allen Greene; Director of Athletics

Lieutenant General Ron Burgess; Executive Vice President, Auburn University

Dr. Beverly Marshall, Auburn Faculty Athletic Representative

Tim Jackson; Executive Associate AD, Auburn Athletics

Bo Jackson; Auburn Football Letterman, 1985 Heisman Trophy Winner

Quentin Riggins; Auburn Football Letterman, Auburn Board of Trustee

Randy Campbell; Auburn Football Letterman

Michelle McKenna; Chief Information Officer, National Football League

In eight years, Malzahn compiled a 68-35 record including a 39-27 mark in Southeastern Conference play. He led the program to an SEC Championship and BCS National Championship appearance in his first season and an SEC West title in 2017.

Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele is currently the team’s interim coach.