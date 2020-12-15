Baptist Health Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 COVID-19 Vaccine – From Baptist Health

2/3 COVID-19 Vaccine – From Baptist Health

3/3 COVID-19 Vaccine – From Baptist Health





Baptist Health has received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Baptist Health spokesperson Kadie Agnew, a vaccine administration plan is in the works. She says it’s hoped that more information will be released by the end of the week.

As Alabama News Network has reported, the Pfizer vaccine is being shipped directly to 15 Alabama hospitals which have the ultra-cold storage needed for the vaccine. Three hospitals got their shipments yesterday, the rest are getting them today.

Alabama will receive an initial allocation of 40,950 doses of the vaccine. Health care workers will be the first to get the vaccine because they are most at-risk of contracting the virus.