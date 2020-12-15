Coronavirus Vaccinations in Alabama Nursing Homes Should Begin Near Christmas

by Jerome Jones

According to the Alabama Nursing Home Association, vaccinations will begin in Alabama nursing homes sometime around Christmas.

The federal government has entered a partnership with CVS and Walgreens Pharmacies to distribute and administer the vaccine in Alabama’s nursing homes.

Vaccines are expected to arrive at the pharmacies on December 21, and a vaccination plan will be in place and should be implemented a few days later.

State officials say 52,000 doses if the vaccine are set aside for nursing home staff and residents, and that will be enough to give the entire two shot dosage.

The Pfizer vaccine is administered as a two shot dose, with the second dose coming 21 to 28 days after the first.