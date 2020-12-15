‘COVID-19 No Hoax’: Selma Businesswoman Loses Father, Mother & Brother to Virus

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma businesswoman is sharing the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on her family — with the hopes that it’ll make people take the virus more seriously.

Some people think COVID-19 is a hoax. So, they’re unwilling to wear a face mask — or social distance.

“Tell them to come talk to me. It’s not a joke. Coronavirus has ravaged my family. It will hit your door. I’m a living witness of it.”

Shanika Brown of Selma — lost her father — her mother — and her older brother to the virus.

“I miss my momma and I miss my daddy. That’s a hard pill to swallow when you’ve looked up to this man all your life. We patterned ourselves behind our big brother,” she said.

Brown’s parents Rev. and Mrs. Milton and Betty Lou Brown — were the pastor and first lady of Sand Ridge Baptist Church in Dallas County.

John Brown (no relation) is a deacon at the church.

“COVID don’t have respect for anybody — whether you black, whether you white, whether you old or whether you young,” he said.

“Everyday we have to just let people know that this is for real.”

“Mom died first. My brother died eight days later. Me and my daughter were sick and my other brother. All of us recovered and we just like recently buried our dad within the last couple of months. I still live with the pain of that.

Brown says her family’s story — is the answer to anyone who questions the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says the family hopes sharing their story will help save lives — by convincing people to take the necessary precautions to stay safe during the pandemic.