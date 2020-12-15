Dry Tuesday; Rain Returns Overnight Making for a Wet Wednesday

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. After the frosty start to the day, highs should return to near 60° for much of South/Central Alabama. Clouds begin to increase late tonight ahead of our next rain maker Wednesday.

WET WEDNESDAY: Some rain is possible after midnight tonight, but rain is likely Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. No risk of severe storms; in fact temperatures will hold in the 50s through the day. Rain amounts with this feature will be around 1/2 inch, and the rain will end from west to east tomorrow afternoon.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The final two days of the work week will be rain-free with a good supply of sunshine both days. Morning lows will be cold down in the 30s. Thursday’s high will be in the low 50s, with upper 50s expected Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds return Friday night, and rain looks likely late Saturday night and into Sunday across the state. For now severe storms are not expected, and rain amounts should again be around 1/2 inch. The rain should exit late Sunday with drier air returning to start the new work week.

Stay safe!!!

Ryan