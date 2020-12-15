Find Out What Hospitals in Alabama Received the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Alabama doctors become the first people in the state to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Walter Doty IV, MD, and Ravi Nallamothu, MD, received the first doses Tuesday morning at Southeast Health in Dothan. The doses were administered by Chris Holland, RN, Director of Surgical Services at Southeast Health.
The first does of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to 15 hospitals in Alabama. Frontline health workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.
Hospitals receiving vaccine are as follows:
Athens-Limestone Hospital in Athens
Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery
Cullman Regional Medical Center in Cullman
DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa
East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika
Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville
Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville
Mobile Infirmary in Mobile
Providence Hospital in Mobile
Southeast Health in Dothan
Springhill Memorial Hospital in Mobile
Thomas Hospital in Fairhope
UAB Hospital in Birmingham
USA Health University Hospital in Mobile
USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile
ADPH chose hospitals based on their ability to handle ultracold storage of the vaccine. hospitals received the shipment of vaccines directly.