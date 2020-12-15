Find Out What Hospitals in Alabama Received the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama doctors become the first people in the state to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Walter Doty IV, MD, and Ravi Nallamothu, MD, received the first doses Tuesday morning at Southeast Health in Dothan. The doses were administered by Chris Holland, RN, Director of Surgical Services at Southeast Health.

The first does of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to 15 hospitals in Alabama. Frontline health workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.

Hospitals receiving vaccine are as follows:

Athens-Limestone Hospital in Athens

Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery

Cullman Regional Medical Center in Cullman

DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa

East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika

Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville

Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville

Mobile Infirmary in Mobile

Providence Hospital in Mobile

Southeast Health in Dothan

Springhill Memorial Hospital in Mobile

Thomas Hospital in Fairhope

UAB Hospital in Birmingham

USA Health University Hospital in Mobile

USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile

ADPH chose hospitals based on their ability to handle ultracold storage of the vaccine. hospitals received the shipment of vaccines directly.