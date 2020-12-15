Montgomery City Leaders Discuss Hazard Pay for All Employees

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Ciyt Hall

The Covid Cares Act has helped municipalities across the country give hazard pay to many city employees, but it doesn’t cover all employees.

The Covid Cares Act covers additional pay for first responders, and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed had city sanitation workers covered through the personnel board. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Councilman Glenn Pruitt asked to grant all city of employees hazard pay.

“We just need to tell our employees you are going to get something we don’t know what, but when it is feasible and financially do able this is when you can expect this pay. that is what i want to get to is letting people know you will get something; we don’t know what or when but we need to be honest with our city employees because if it wasn’t for them the city would completely fall apart.” said Pruitt.

The council approved a committee to review how and when they can bring the resolution back to the full council sometime in early next year.