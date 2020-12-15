Montgomery Police Launch Investigation into 26th Traffic Fatality of 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a December 6th traffic collision that resulted in one fatality.

On Sunday, December 6, 2020, at about 10:15 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the area of the I-65 southbound off ramp to Selma Highway on a single-vehicle traffic collision. At the scene, they located a 2012 Harley Davidson with one occupant. The driver, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. However, the driver, Gary Greeson, 62, later died from his injuries on December 12, as a result of the collision.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the Harley was traveling southbound on I-65 attempting to exit onto Selma Highway. In doing so, the Harley struck a sign.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing and no further information is available for release at this time. This will be the 26th Traffic Fatality of 2020.