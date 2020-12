MPD Needs Help Finding Missing Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department needs help locating 38-year-old Michela Letitia Crawford (Burton).

Police say Crawford may suffer from a condition that may impair her judgement.

She was last seen in the Mt Meigs road area of Montgomery.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Michela Letitia Crawford (Burton) is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651 or call 911.