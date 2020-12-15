One dead, one injured after Police Chase in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery – One person is dead and another injured following an afternoon police chase.

Montgomery police say during an attempted traffic stop, the driver refused to comply and a police chase began. The driver then crashed into a home in the 2100 block of West Jeff Davis Avenue. There were a total of three occupants in the car. The driver was killed and one passenger was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The other passenger was taken into custody and was not injured.