State Health Officer Live on Alabama News Rising

by Andrew James

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris was live on Alabama News Rising Tuesday to discuss the latest on a coronavirus vaccine.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, three Alabama hospitals received their initial shipments of the Pfizer vaccine Monday. Health officials say 12 more hospitals will receive their initial shipments of the vaccine Tuesday.

The Pfizer vaccine is being shipped directly to 15 Alabama hospitals which have the ultracold storage needed for the vaccine.

Alabama will receive an initial allocation of 40,950 doses of the vaccine.