Wet Overnight Into Wednesday

by Shane Butler

A disturbance will pass through the area overnight into early Wednesday. It’s a rain maker with rainfall potential between .50 to 1 inch. The rain moves out but clouds linger through the day. Temps will only manage mid 50s for highs. High pressure works back over the region Thursday through Saturday. It’s a clear and dry period with temps turning colder. Morning temps start out in the upper 20s to lower 30s while highs only reach the mid to upper 50s. Late in the upcoming weekend another system moves through the state. We’re thinking more rain again for the area Sunday. It departs and we’re dry through at least midweek. Another disturbance may be taking shape and making its way into the region around the Christmas holiday.