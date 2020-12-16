Colder Air Spreading Southward

by Shane Butler



An active weather pattern will stay in place as we head into the weekend and late next week. The rain has departed with this latest system. Clouds will linger as colder air spills into the area. Temps will drop into the lower 30s overnight. After morning cloudiness, the afternoon is looking sunny but still chilly Thursday. Temps will only manage upper 40s to lower 50s for highs. A clear and cold night is setting up for Thursday into early Friday. Morning lows will hover in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Mostly sunny and dry conditions prevail for Friday and most of Saturday. Temps rebound into the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. Another disturbance moves through the region Saturday night into Sunday. This will be another rainmaker for us. Some rain activity may linger into our Monday. It’s looking dry Tuesday into Wednesday. Temps will hover around 60s for highs and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We head into Christmas Eve with another rainmaker working through the area. It moves out just in time for Christmas Day. We expect a sunny but rather cold temps for the holiday.