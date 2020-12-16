Early Signing Period Updates for Alabama, Auburn and Troy

by Adam Solomon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football announced the addition of 24 student-athletes to its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. The 24 high school players come from 11 states – Alabama (5), Florida (5), Texas (5), Maryland (2), Georgia (1) Louisiana (1), Michigan (1), Mississippi (1), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1) and Wisconsin (1).

Among the 24 players are:

Six five-star prospects (by at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com): Tommy Brockermeyer, Jacorey Brooks, JC Latham, Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, Damon Payne, Dallas Turner

Twenty-three of the 24 student-athletes are listed as a four-star prospect by at least one of the following: 247Sports, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com

Nineteen players were ranked in the ESPN300: Kendrick Blackshire, James Brockermeyer, Tommy Brockermeyer, Jacorey Brooks, Kadarius Calloway, JoJo Earle, Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr., Monkell Goodwine, Agiye Hall, Ian Jackson, Keanu Koht, JC Latham, Deontae Lawson, Christian Leary, Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, Jalen Milroe, Damon Payne, Dallas Turner, Kaine Williams

Seventeen players were listed on the Rivals250: Kendrick Blackshire, Tommy Brockermeyer, Jacorey Brooks, Kadarius Calloway, JoJo Earle, Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr., Monkell Goodwine, Agiye Hall, Ian Jackson, JC Latham, Deontae Lawson, Christian Leary, Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, Jalen Milroe, Damon Payne, Dallas Turner, Kaine Williams

· Thirteen players were listed on the Rivals100: Tommy Brockermeyer, Jacorey Brooks, Kadarius Calloway, Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr., Monkell Goodwine, Agiye Hall, JC Latham, Deontae Lawson, Christian Leary, Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, Jalen Milroe, Damon Payne, Dallas Turner

2020-21 Alabama Football Recruiting Roster (Alphabetical) Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School Anquin Barnes DL 6-5 299 Montgomery, Ala./Robert E. Lee Kendrick Blackshire LB 6-2 245 Duncanville, Texas/Duncanville James Brockermeyer OL 6-3 280 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal Tommy Brockermeyer OL 6-6 290 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal Jacorey Brooks WR 6-3 185 Miami, Fla./IMG Academy Kadarius Calloway DB 6-0 210 Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia JoJo Earle WR 5-9 170 Aledo, Texas/Aledo Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr. OL 6-4 300 Fort Valley, Ga./Peach County Monkell Goodwine DL 6-4 275 Upper Marlboro, Md./Rock Creek Christian Academy Agiye Hall WR 6-3 190 Valrico, Fla./Bloomingdale Ian Jackson LB 6-2 225 Prattville, Ala./Prattville Khyree Jackson DB 6-3 197 Clinton, Md./Wise/East Mississippi C.C. Tim Keenan III DL 6-2 335 Birmingham, Ala./Ramsay Keanu Koht LB 6-4 215 Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach JC Latham OL 6-6 305 Oak Creek, Wis./IMG Academy Deontae Lawson LB 6-3 225 Mobile, Ala./Mobile Christian Christian Leary WR 5-10 190 Orlando, Fla./Edgewater Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry DB 6-1 180 Pinson, Ala./Pinson Valley Jalen Milroe QB 6-3 206 Katy, Texas/Tompkins Robbie Ouzts TE 6-4 240 Rock Hill, S.C./Rock Hill Damon Payne DL 6-4 297 Belleville, Mich./Belleville Devonta Smith DB 6-0 185 Cincinnati, Ohio/La Salle Dallas Turner LB 6-4 245 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas Kaine Williams DB 6-2 195 Marrero, La./John Ehret

Auburn – Auburn football is adding 12 of the nation’s top high school and junior college football players for the 2021 season. “This is an exciting day for Auburn,” interim head coach Kevin Steele said. “When you’re trying to sign a class without a head coach, it’s certainly a challenge, but the staff did a great job in being relentless in their pursuit in keeping the class together and representing Auburn in a way that people at Auburn would be proud.”

Grant Calcaterra TE 6-4 242 Rancho Santa Margarita, CA/Oklahoma

Dematrius Davis QB 6-0 195 Houston, TX/North Shore

A.D. Diamond DB 5-11 170 Mobile, AL/Blount

Kamal Hadden CB 6-1 185 River Rouge, MI/Independence CC

Ahmari Harvey S 6-0 175 Tallahassee, FL/FS University School

Lee Hunter DT 6-5 300 Mobile, AL/Blount

Landen King TE 6-5 220 Beaumont, TX/Atascocita

Garner Langlo OT 6-7 280 Inverness, FL/Trinity Catholic

Ian Mathews DL 6-5 270 Columbus, GA/Pacelli

Tobechi Okoli DE 6-5 255 Kansas City, MO/Lincoln Prep

Hal Presley WR 6-3 197 Mansfield, TX/Mansfield Summit

Marquis Robinson DT 6-4 300 Milton, FL/Milton

Grant Calcaterra (TE, 6-4, 242; Oklahoma; Santa Margarita Catholic HS, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.): Graduate transfer tight end from Oklahoma … earned first team all-Big 12 recognition as a sophomore, with 26 receptions for 396 yards and six TD … averaged 15.5 yards per catch (41/637 yards) during his Sooner career … four-star ranking by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 24/7 coming out of Santa Margarita Catholic High … invited to the finals of The Opening … caught 57 passes for 958 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior and added 48 receptions for 926 yards and nine scores as a junior for the Eagles

Dematrius Davis (QB, 6-0, 195; North Shore HS; Houston, Texas): Outstanding dual-threat quarterback who has led North Shore High to an 11-0 record and district and bi-district titles thus far in 2020 … 2,453 yards passing with 30 TD and 529 yards rushing with 14 scores as a senior for Coach Jon Kay … junior year, led North Shore to a 15-1 record and second straight state championship … District 21-6A MVP as a sophomore as the 16-0 Mustangs won the Texas 6A D-I state title … MaxPreps sophomore of the year … ESPN rates him No. 4 dual-threat recruit nationally … top 12 player at his position nationally by Rivals, 24/7, PrepStar … among top 40 prospects in Texas … also a track and field letterman

A.D. Diamond (DB, 5-11, 170; Blount HS; Mobile, Ala.): In-state cornerback prospect who was also a key contributor at receiver for Coach Lev Holly and the Blount High Leopards … 38 catches for 756 yards, 24 returns for 580 yards and 25 tackles, 21 PBU, 7 interceptions his senior season … scored receiving, rushing, punt return TD during his career … 31 tackles, 8 PBU as a junior, along with 27 catches for 619 yards and five touchdowns … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … rated among the top 60 overall recruiting prospects in the state of Alabama by 24/7 and ESPN … 24/7 and ESPN rate him among the top 125 defensive back recruits nationally

Kamal Hadden (CB, 6-1, 185; Independence (Kan.) CC; River Rouge HS; River Rouge, Mich.): Tenacious defensive back with a strong upside … totaled 21 tackles, 8 PBU, 3 forced fumbles in 2019 for the Independence CC Pirates … ESPN and 24/7 rate him a top five prospect at corner … two-year starter for Coach Corey Parker at River Rouge High … all-conference as a senior for the 10-1 Panthers … also a basketball letterman

Ahmari Harvey (S, 6-0, 175; Florida State University School; Tallahassee, Fla.): Explosive, athletic safety prospect from Florida State University School … despite a shoulder injury, helped Coach Jarrod Hickman’s Seminoles to a 10-1 record in 2020 … scored receiving, interception and KOR touchdowns … first team all-Big Bend as a sophomore and junior … as a junior, 40 catches for 642 yards and 7 scores, along with 94 tackles and 6 interceptions … MaxPreps small school All-America … ESPN rated him the No. 4 safety prospect nationally … one of top 30 Florida products by 24/7, ESPN, PrepStar … state long jump qualifier

Lee Hunter (DT, 6-5, 300; Blount HS; Mobile, Ala.): Strong, athletic defensive line prospect … recorded 54 tackles, 20 TFL, 4.5 sacks as a senior for Coach Lev Holly and the Leopards … also scored rushing and receiving TD and had 9 catches for 149 yards … 77 tackles, 23 TFL as a junior … first team AHSAA Class 6A all-state … AL.com A-List … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game selection … rated a top five overall recruit from Alabama by ESPN, 24/7, Rivals, PrepStar … nationally ranked No. 7 among defensive tackle prospects by ESPN and 24/7

Landen King (TE, 6-5, 220; Atascocita HS; Beaumont, Texas): Tall, versatile receiving target from Atascocita High … 39 receptions for 471 yards and five TD as a senior … first team all-district as a junior for Coach Craig Stump’s Eagles, with 53 catches for 853 yards and nine scores … rated the No. 9 tight end prospect nationally by ESPN … top 50 player from the state of Texas by Rivals … also a basketball letterman

Garner Langlo (OT, 6-7, 280; Trinity Catholic HS; Inverness, Fla.): Strong, aggressive offensive lineman with plenty of potential … helped Coach John Brantley’s Trinity Celtics to the state Class 3A semifinals with an 11-1 record … Ocala Star-Banner all-county … rated among the top 90 overall prospects in Florida by Rivals and 24/7 … rated No. 22 nationally among offensive guard recruits by PrepStar

Ian Mathews (DL, 6-5, 270; Pacelli HS; Columbus, Ga.): Talented athlete who is still gaining football experience along the defensive front … recorded an impressive 32.5 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 7 sacks, 2 PBU, 4 QB pressures, 2 forced fumbles as a senior for Coach Dwight Jones at Pacelli High … also posted a receiving touchdown … first team all-region … 43 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries and 3 TD catches as a junior … 24/7 rates him among the top 60 overall prospects in the state of Georgia … also a basketball standout for the Vikings, earning honorable mention all-Bi-City honors

Tobechi Okoli (DE, 6-5, 255; Lincoln Prep Academy; Kansas City, Mo.): Powerful athlete with impressive coordination … recorded 41.5 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 7 sacks for Coach William Lowe and the Blue Tigers as a senior … top 10 overall prospect from the state of Missouri by Rivals, ESPN, 24/7, PrepStar … rated No. 25 at his position nationally by PrepStar; 24/7 No. 26

Hal Presley (WR, 6-3, 197; Mansfield Summit HS; Mansfield, Texas): Fluid performer with speed and quickness … 32 catches for 755 yards and 13 TD as a senior thus far for Coach Channon Hall at Mansfield Summit High in Arlington, Texas, as the Jaguars have advanced to the Region I-5A Division I bi-district finals … as a junior, 45 catches gained 874 yards with 8 scores, earning first team all-district honors … District 7-6A offensive sophomore of year … SportsDay Top 100 … rated among the top 60 overall prospects from the state of Texas by ESPN, 24/7, Rivals … also a track and field letterman

Marquis Robinson (DT, 6-4, 300; Milton HS; Milton, Fla.): Powerful defender with exceptional leverage … 39 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks, 23 QB hurries as a senior for Coach Harry Lees at Milton High … two-Rivals and 24/7 … year totals: 53 tackles, 15.5 TFL … all-Northwest Florida defense and all-area … Panhandle Playmakers … ESPN ranks him the No. 15 prospect nationally at his position and a top 35 overall recruit from Florida

TROY, Ala. – While all the final chips still need to fall, as it stands Wednesday afternoon Troy head coach Chip Lindsey and his staff signed the highest-rated signing class in program history with the addition of 18 players to the program.

The signing class, which features all three and four star players, carries an average rating of 82.13 by 247 Sports, the highest in program history. Running back Jarris Williams and defensive tackle Jamarcus Chatman both signed as four-star prospects – Williams out of Blount High School in Mobile, Ala., and Chatman as a transfer from Florida State.

Williams was one of three high-profile running backs to ink with the Trojans on Wednesday joining Florida State transfer La’Damian Webb, who was Alabama’s Mr. Football in 2016 at Beauregard High School, and Tuscaloosa County’s Damien Taylor, who was a finalist for 7A Back of the Year last season.

“We are really excited about this group and I thought we addressed our needs,” Lindsey said. “We still have some things in the works that we’ve left some room for. A lot of these guys have been committed to us for a long time and it is a testament to who they are and how much they love Troy that they honored their commitment and signed today.

“We signed nine guys from the state of Alabama and that is always a priority for us; to sign in-state guys who can play here. Our coaches did a great job of evaluating players and I’m really impressed with who we signed today.”

Troy added a pair of quarterbacks to its roster with the addition of Missouri transfer Tyler Powell, who was the Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year coming out of high school, and Georgia product Quayde Hawkins, who is the No. 42 quarterback in the country per ESPN.

One of the more intriguing players signed by Lindsey and company Wednesday was Kyran Griffin-Isom from Palomar College. Griffin-Isom spent seven years in the United States Marine Corps following high school before returning to the football field in 2019 – he caught 61 passes for 754 yards and seven touchdowns in his return to the gridiron.

The Trojans beefed up both sides of the line as well with the addition of the No. 15 center in the country in Mobile’s Ivan Shultz and a top 90 defensive end in Phillip Lee from Jacksonville’s First Coast High School.

Troy Football Signing Class

Lawson Chandler, 6-4, 320, OL, Bainbridge, Ga. / Bainbridge HS

Jamarcus Chatman, 6-2, 271, DE, Rome, Ga. / Florida State / Rome HS

Ollie Finch, 6-2, 175, WR, Attalla, Ala. / Etowah HS

Kyran Griffin-Isom, 6-3, 175, WR, New Orleans, La. / Palomar College / West Creek HS

Quayde Hawkins, 6-1, 190, QB, Bainbridge, Ga. / Bainbridge HS

Peyton Higgins, 5-10, 180, WR, Florence, Ala. / Mars Hill Bible

Phillip Lee, 6-4, 215, BAN, Jacksonville, Fla. / First Coast HS

Julian Peterson, 6-3, 295, DT, Pinson, Ala. / Pinson Valley HS

Taylor Powell, 6-2, 210, QB, Fayetteville, Ark. / Missouri / Fayetteville HS

Caleb Ransaw, 6-0, 185, CB, Harvest, Ala. / Sparkman HS

Scott Taylor Renfroe, 6-1, 176, K, Troy, Ala. / Pike Liberal Arts

Sterling Roberts, 6-1, 205, S, Starke, Fla. / Bradford HS

Ivan Shultz, 6-4, 295, OL, Mobile, Ala. / St. Paul’s Episcopal

Deshon Stoudemire, 6-1, 175, WR, Stone Mountain, Ga. / Iowa Western CC / Stephenson HS

Jordan Stringer, 6-2, 215, LB, Augusta, Ga. / Laney HS

Damien Taylor, 5-10, 180, RB, Northport, Ala. / Tuscaloosa County HS

La’Damian Webb, 5-8, 190, RB, Opelika, Ala. / Florida State / Beauregard HS

Jarris Williams, 5-10, 192, RB, Mobile, Ala. / Blount HS

By State

Alabama – 9

Georgia – 5

Florida – 2

Louisiana – 1

Arkansas – 1

By Position

Wide Receiver – 4

Running Back – 3

Offensive Lineman – 2

Quarterback – 2

Defensive Tackle – 1

Defensive End – 1

Cornerback – 1

Linebacker – 1

Kicker – 1

Safety – 1

Bandit – 1