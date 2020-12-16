Food Giveaway in Linden Includes Hundreds of Christmas Turkeys

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Demopolis non-profit organization gave away hundreds of free Christmas turkeys to needy families in Marengo County.

The Moore Wright Group is on a mission to break the cycle of poverty in Marengo County.

The non-profit held a food giveaway Wednesday morning in Linden.

The group passed out more than 19 tons of food — that included 300 Butterball turkeys — to needy families.

“They are really in need and when they come and line up they’ll sit in line for sometimes 3 and 4 hours waiting on a 30 lb. box of food,” said TMWG founder Jesse Moore.

The Moore Wright Group distributes free food and other household goods in the community — on a regular basis.

For more information — go to www.tmwg.org.