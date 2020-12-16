For Life WINTER FINALE Tonight at 9 PM

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) NICHOLAS PINNOCK

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) NICHOLAS PINNOCK

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) TIMOTHY BUSFIELD, NICHOLAS PINNOCK, CAMILA CANO FLAVIA, LETICIA CASTILLO

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) TIMOTHY BUSFIELD, NICHOLAS PINNOCK

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) TIMOTHY BUSFIELD, NICHOLAS PINNOCK

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) CAMILA CANO FLAVIA

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) TIMOTHY BUSFIELD, NICHOLAS PINNOCK, CAMILA CANO FLAVIA, LETICIA CASTILLO

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) LETICIA CASTILLO, JULIO MONGE

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) CAMILA CANO FLAVIA, TIMOTHY BUSFIELD

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) CAMILA CANO FLAVIA, TIMOTHY BUSFIELD

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) NICHOLAS PINNOCK

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) CAMILA CANO FLAVIA

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) ALEXANDRA SOCHA

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) CAMILA CANO FLAVIA

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) ALEXANDRA SOCHA

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) TIMOTHY BUSFIELD

FOR LIFE - ÒCollars for DollarsÓ Ð After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at RonnieÕs house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABCÕs ÒFor LifeÓ WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) TIMOTHY BUSFIELD

Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., “For Life” is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer. We follow him as he litigates cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves – his estranged wife (Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris) – and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. “For Life” will also, show much of his ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Indira Varma). For Life examines the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.