For Life WINTER FINALE Tonight at 9 PM

Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., “For Life” is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer. We follow him as he litigates cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves – his estranged wife (Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris) – and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. “For Life” will also, show much of his ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Indira Varma). For Life examines the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.
On tonight’s’ episode, “Collars for Dollars”, Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young lady facing deportation for a minor crime. They realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at Ronnie’s house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest.
