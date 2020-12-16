Police Looking for Suspect in Montgomery Bank Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 2:00PM in the 2700 block of Zelda Road in Montgomery.

While MPD doesn’t release the names of businesses, our crew on the scene said it is the Regions Bank.

MPD spokesperson Capt. Saba Coleman said once officers arrived on the scene, they were notified that an unknown suspect entered the business, produced a weapon demanding money, then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.