Wet Start to Wednesday; Sunny, Cold Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

A widespread rain is ongoing to start our day, but through the day, the rain will gradually wind down and should be mostly done for South/Central Alabama by the early afternoon hours. The low is down along the Gulf Coast, and the air is cool and stable, so there is no threat of severe weather. Temperatures struggle to reach 50 degrees in many spots today. Rain amounts for most of the state will be around 1/2 inch.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The final two days of the work week will be rain-free with a good supply of sunshine both days. Morning lows will be cold down in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday’s high will be in the upper 40s and will feel colder due to brisk northerly winds. Highs Friday will return to the mid and upper 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds return to the state Saturday, with rain becoming likely Saturday night and into Sunday across the state. Again, the low will be to the south of the area, and severe storms are not expected. Rain amounts should be under 1/2 inch. Highs over the weekend will be in the 50s.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: For now, the week starts dry with seasonal temperatures; highs mostly in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s. Towards Christmas Eve, the global models are hinting at a possible storm system, but way too early to know any specifics about the system.

Stay dry and wear a mask for a little while longer!!!

Ryan