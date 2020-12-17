Autauga County Deputies Investigating Theft of Hemp Products

by Alabama News Network Staff

Autauga County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the burglary and theft of several thousand dollars’ worth of hemp products.

On December 17 at approximately 1:30 AM, someone kicked open a side door and entered a business located in the 3800 block of Alabama Highway 14. Once inside, the suspects then stole several thousands of dollars’ worth of hemp products and loaded it into a vehicle.

One of the suspects may go by the name of Debbie, according to investigators.

Deputies say the suspects drove toward Selma.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.