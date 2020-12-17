Cold Today with Gradual Clearing; Warmer Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

A cloudy Thursday is underway, but we should see a gradually clearing sky by the afternoon, but it will remain cold today as highs will only be in the mid and upper 40s and will feel colder due to brisk northerly winds. Tomorrow morning will be our coldest with upper 20s area wide expected. Tomorrow will feature ample sunshine with with highs returning to the mid and upper 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds return to the state Saturday, with areas of light scattered rain expected by Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and early Sunday across the state. Again, the surface low with this system will be to the south of the area, so severe storms are not expected and for the most part, moisture looks rather limited, so rain amounts should be under 1/2 inch. Highs over the weekend will be in the 50s.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: For now, the week starts dry with seasonal temperatures; highs mostly in the 50s & 60s, and lows in the 30s. Towards Wednesday or Christmas Eve, an approaching cold front looks to bring rain back to the state. Being seven days out, the models are quite different on the system; some show rain and storms ahead of strong cold front on Christmas Eve, while others show light rain as the front comes through the state. However, both show much colder air for Alabama on Christmas Day with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Of course, this forecast will change, but do expect some type of weather system just in time for Christmas.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan